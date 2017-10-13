Kalamazoo officers seek tips leading to girl grabber

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo officers are seeking tips leading to a man who allegedly assaulted a 13-year-old girl as she was walking down a sidewalk.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Friday at West Maple Street and West Crosstown Parkway, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers say the suspect reached out and grabbed the girl as he rode by her on a bicycle. He continued southbound on West Crosstown Parkway.

The girl was not injured, but authorities would like to track down the man. He’s a white male who is approximately 60 years old with a white “scruffy” beard. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, faded blue jeans, a gray stocking cap and black wire-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Kalamazoo Public Safety Department at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

