KCAS Pets of the Week: Gordo and Butch





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a four-legged friend to dress up this Halloween and for years to come, look no farther than this week’s pets of the week.

First up is Gordo. He’s a 5-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who came to the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray.

Gordo could use a little work politely walking on the leash, but shelter workers say his owner will be rewarded with a is a mellow, sweet cuddly goofball who loves toys and getting a good scratch on his bottom.

Next is Butch. Shelter workers believe he’s a Boston terrier- Chihuahua mix who is about 3 years old. Butch was surreneded by his owners because they could no longer take care of him. KCAS employees say he’s good in the car and loves everyone he meets, making him a great addition to pretty much any household.

The Kent County Animal Shelter is among 75 organizations offering free adoptions as part of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event Saturday, Oct. 14. All adopters must be preapproved by KCAS during the event.

If you’re interested in adopting Gordo, Butch or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

