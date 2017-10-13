KDPS seeks grocery store robbery suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a grocery store in Kalamazoo Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the People’s Food CoOp located at 507 Harrison Street.

Police say the suspect entered the store and demanded that a female employee open the cash register.

The suspect threatened to shoot the employee if she did not comply. A weapon was implied but not seen. After the suspect got the money, he hit the employee in the face with his hand then fled the store on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a 6-foot-4, 250-pound man. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a white mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

