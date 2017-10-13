Kzoo, Portage armed robber also wanted in Indiana

AUBURN, Ind. (WOOD) — Multiple police agencies are teaming up to track down a serial robber who brought his crime spree to Michigan.

The Kalamazoo and Portage departments of public safety are working with Indiana State Police to locate a suspect in five armed robberies across two states.

The robberies began on Sept. 30 in both Logansport and Peru in Indiana, before the suspect robbed two more stores in Portage and Kalamazoo on Tuesday.

Authorities said the man is driving a silver vehicle. He has been described as a middle-aged man who was last seen wearing jeans and a crew neck sweatshirt with an olive drag winter hat.

Anyone with information is asking to contact KDPS at 269.337.8120, Silent Observer 269.343.2100, or Indiana State Police at 260.432.8661.

