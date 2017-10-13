Mel Trotter rolling out the red carpet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) The red carpet is about to roll out in Grand Rapids — you can attend an exclusive movie premiere and also give back to a great cause. Mel Trotter Ministries is partnering with Celebration! Cinema to host a red carpet event to raise awareness and support of rescue mission.

On October 20, the movie Same Kind of Different as Me, premiers nationwide, but you get the chance to see it early at the special premier. It’s based on the true story of of international art dealer Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear), who befriends a dangerous homeless man (Djimon Hounsou) in hopes of saving his struggling marriage to Debbie (Renée Zellweger), a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives.

With much of the story taking place at a rescue mission, Mel Trotter Ministries has joined rescue missions across the country by hosting the pre-release red carpet event. These events were created to help organizations break down the misconceptions of homelessness and increase support. The ultimate goal of these events, as inspired by the powerful messages found in the film, is to inspire people in Grand Rapids to build relationships with people who are not like them.

Event: Same Kind of Different as Me: Grand Rapids Movie Premiere

October 18, 2017

6 p.m. Reception & 7:00 p.m. Showtime

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX, Grand Rapids

Tickets: $25 each: includes movie, program, pop/popcorn combo (proceeds go to Mel Trotter Ministries)

Get your seat: www.meltrotter.org/movie or call 616-454-8249.

