Photos: Couture For a Cure 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Couture For a Cure is an annual event that gives its proceeds biomedical research and science education at the Van Andel Institute in Grand Rapids.
This year’s event featured a preview of the Creature of the Wind’s fall 2017 collection, including an appearance by designer Shane Gabier.
Couture For A Cure 2017
Couture For A Cure 2017 x
