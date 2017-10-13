Photos: Couture For a Cure 2017

The 12th annual Couture For a Cure event featured a preview of Creature of the Wind’s fall 2017 collection at the Van Andel Institue in Grand Rapids on Oct. 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Couture For a Cure is an annual event that gives its proceeds biomedical research and science education at the Van Andel Institute in Grand Rapids.

This year’s event featured a preview of the Creature of the Wind’s fall 2017 collection, including an appearance by designer Shane Gabier.

