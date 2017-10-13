Rockford mom on son’s heroin death: ‘It’s right here’





ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Rockford mom is sharing her family’s desperate decade-long fight to wrestle her son from heroin’s clutches.

Bobby Bubin died of a heroin overdose on Christmas Eve of 2016. But his mom, Wendy, says the first sign of trouble came more than a decade before when Bobby was caught with marijuana at Rockford High School.

That’s where Wendy will travel Tuesday, Oct. 17 to share her son’s story.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at Rockford High School, Wendy and several other speakers will help shed light on the “New Face of Addiction,” which is the title of the event. It’s all part of Rockford Public School’s Developing Healthy Kids initiative.

The Developing Healthy Kids campaign was founded by the district in 2011 to support mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

At 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Red Project will hold a 30 minute training session on how to use naloxone, the drug that can reverse an opioid overdose and save lives.

>>A Killer Among Us: Inside West Michigan’s opioid epidemic

For the first time at a school, the organization will hand out naloxone kits to those who undergo the training.

There will also be a drug takeback where visitors can drop off unused pain medication for safe disposal.

The event is free and open to the public.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

