Threat closes Greenville High School Friday

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a threat closed Greenville High School Friday.

According to a Greenville High School Facebook post, authorities told school officials of the threat to the high school late Thursday night. Greenville Public Schools decided to cancel classes for the high school early Friday morning as law enforcement work to complete their investigation.

The Facebook post went on to say “the safety of our students and staff is our primary concern.”

No further details on the threat have been released at this time.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

