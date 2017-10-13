Toxic water probe: Rockford requests tests at 3 more schools





ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The superintendent of Rockford Public Schools is asking the state to test the well water at three more schools after another former Wolverine Worldwide dump site nearby was brought to state officials’ attention.

Superintendent Michael Shibler tells 24 Hour News 8 he put a formal request in Friday with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to test the wells at three elementary schools: Crestwood, Cannonsburg and Lakes.

“I, too, am concerned not only about what we know, but what we may not know,” Shibler said in a Friday letter to parents.

Shibler said the district’s remaining nine schools rely on municipal water through Plainfield Township and Rockford, which both conduct regular testing of their water supplies.

The request comes one day after Shibler announced the water fountains at East Rockford Middle School would be disabled as a precaution after the former dump site near Ramsdell Drive NE beween 9 Mile and 10 Mile roads was recently identified.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the toxic tap water investigation

Wolverine Worldwide is distributing bottled water for drinking and cooking at East Rockford Middle School pending the outcome of water tests, which is expected in about two weeks.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality said there is no evidence of contamination, but the school’s drinking water wells and eight homes in the area of the former Ramsdell Drive NE area dump site are being tested as a precaution.

The property is a former gravel pit. The previous homeowner told current resident Janet Giersch he had given a company working for Wolverine Worldwide permission to dump old hides there more than 40 years ago.

On Thursday, Wolverine Worldwide pledged to provide whole home water filters to 338 Belmont area homes in the testing and buffer zones surrounding the company’s old dump site on House Street NE.

Earlier tests found high levels of PFOS in wells near the House Street dump — one at 38,000 parts per trillion, 542 times the EPA limit. The chemical was used in Scotchgard, which Wolverine Worldwide used to waterproof shoes.

PFOS has been linked to certain cancers, as well as pregnancy complications and childhood development problems, among other things. The Kent County Health Department is conducting its largest ever cancer cluster study around the House Street site and two other possible Wolverine dumps in the Rockford area.

The company said it will be launching an information portal on its corporate website Friday where the community can find updates on the House Street situation, as well as answers to frequently asked questions. Homeowners eligible for whole house filter systems can contact Wolverine Worldwide at 616.866.5627 or at HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

Belmont area residents can also contact the DEQ Environmental Assistance Center online or at 1.800.662.9278.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

