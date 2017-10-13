Unique stroke care at Metro Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) An exciting event is bringing lots of runners to West Michigan this weekend! It’s the annual Grand Rapids marathon! It’s a great event. sponsored by Metro Health – University of Michigan Health Systems and of course, it’s focused on staying healthy. Terri recently had the chance to visit the hospital’s new Stroke Center and meet Dr. Ravi Shastri, the doctor behind this unique program.

The Stroke Team has added 5 new physicians since August. These doctors are specially trained in neuro-interventional radiology. They are able to use catheter access to the brain to dissolve blood clots or remove clots from the brain. Metro Health University of Michigan Health has exciting new 24/7 capability to treat people with stroke.

The Stroke Team emphasizes that equally as important is preventing strokes. More than 800,000 strokes occur each year in the the USA. About 80% of strokes are preventable. One of the most common risk factors is high blood pressure, so Metro Health -University of Michigan Health Systems is launching a campaign at the Grand Rapids Marathon packet pickup day called #knowyournumbers. They are offering free blood pressure checks that day, and will also be doing blood pressure checks at Metro Health outpatient care centers in October.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

