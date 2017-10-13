Vigil held for missing Wyoming mom

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A vigil was held in Wyoming Friday night for missing Wyoming mom Ana Marie Carrillo.

Over 100 people, including family and friends, gathered at Saint John Vianney Elementary School on Clyde Park, holding candles in her memory.

“To have everyone here as a community not just for Ana but for her kids as well to come together to show them that the community comes together, that’s huge and that’s a blessing from the man above,” said Ruben Martinez, Carrillo’s cousin. “You know to have everyone come and support us and stay one out here just shows when something big happens in the community, people do come together.”

Friday night’s vigil lands on the same day Kent County Prosecutors charged two women in connection with Carrillo’s death.

Nancy DeCamp, the mother of Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend Andrew Hudson, was charged with perjury.

Angela Wilson, the wife of Andrew Hudson’s father Lyle Hudson, was also charged with perjury in addition to tampering with evidence. Lyle Hudson has been charged with lying to police in the case.

Andrew Hudson, who has three children with Carrillo, has been charged with open murder in relation to her death.

