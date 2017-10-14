Body recovered from Kalamazoo River

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — A body was removed from the Kalamazoo River in Albion Saturday after being found by a group of people kayaking.

It happened around 1:42 p.m. Saturday near Haven Road in the river near Haven Road in Albion.

According to an Albion Department of Public Safety release, it is undetermined if the incident was accidental or a crime.

Police did not have any additional information on the person found.

More information will be provided as it becomes available

