Deputies investigating sexual assault near GVSU campus

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a sexual assault near Grand Valley State University’s campus.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of W. Campus Drive and Lodge Lane in Allendale Township, near the Lodge apartments. Deputies say the incident happened along the roadway.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens or early 20s, between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot-1, weighs around 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he was last seen wearing dark brown or grey hoodie.

Deputies say they are working with the GVSU Department of Public Safety to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

