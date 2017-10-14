Flooding, power outages possible with weekend storm





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A large low pressure storm system will barrel through West Michigan this weekend bringing heavy rain and winds strong enough to cause power outages. The storm is expected to bring 2 to 3 inches by 4 a.m. Sunday. A few cities and towns could see 4 inches of rain, depending on where those thunderstorms land.

One of the reasons the flooding potential is so high is because of the storm set up. Storms that form today on the north side of a stationary front will continue to hit the same locations over and over. When a line of showers like this forms, it’s called training. During a training event, showers, like train cars on a track, continue to hit the same locations which can lead to flooding.

A storm or two could be severe today. Severe storms are not impossible during the month of October. In fact, Michigan usually sees a slight uptick in severe weather during the fall because of large storm systems like the one moving through this weekend.

Big wind gusts are expected as early as Saturday night. Gusts above 40 mph are possible, which is strong enough to cause some power outages.On Lake Michigan, a Gale Warning is in effect tonight through Sunday evening. Waves on the big lake are expected to be 8 to 12 feet with wind gusts of 45 mph.

Sunday, the wind will continue, wrapping in chilly air for the afternoon. Gusts through the first half of Sunday will be as high as 30 to 40mph with light rain, drizzle and mist. Temperatures will begin at 60 degrees on Sunday, falling through the day.

The rain we are seeing this weekend is needed. Most areas are still in a deficit, with some locations like Grand Rapids still almost three inches behind since September 1.

