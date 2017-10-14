Roads in Kzoo closed due to flooding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple streets in Kalamazoo have been closed Saturday due to flooding.

The roads closed to this point include:

Crosstown Parkway between Park Street and Stockbridge Avenue

Dutton Street between Portage Street and Jasper Street

Park Street between Stockbridge Avenue to Forest Street

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is advising motorists to avoid streets with visible flooding and to seek alternate routes of the closed intersections.

Check back with woodtv.com for additional closings throughout the day.

