WMU football, GRFC games postponed due to weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Inclement weather is causing road closures and flooding across West Michigan, and is now cancelling games as well.

Western Michigan football announced it was rescheduling its homecoming game for Sunday at 1 p.m. due to heavy rain and lightning in Kalamazoo.

The Broncos weren’t the only team forced to cancel a contest, as the Grand Rapids Football Club was also forced to reschedule its matchup with La Raza All-Stars at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Grand Rapids FC announced via Twitter that its game will be moved to 7 p.m. Oct 20 because of the rainfall.

BREAKING: Tonight’s charity match @FifthThirdBPark has been rescheduled for Friday October 20th at 7pm due to inclement weather. — Grand Rapids FC (@grandrapidsfc) October 14, 2017

