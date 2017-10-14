Wyoming police searching for missing, endangered man

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 92-year-old man.

Police say George Edward Kraft left an assisted living facility at 2708 Meyer Avenue SW around 3 p.m. Friday but did not return. They are concerned because Kraft suffers medical conditions that could put him in danger.

Officers searched the surrounding area, but could not find him.

Kraft is described as a white male with short gray hair and a receding hair line. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 156 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan pants a cream and black short-sleeve shirt. Police say he left the facility in a tan 2008 Buick Lucerne, with possible license plate DHC2932.

Police say Kraft frequents Rogers Plaza and drug stores in the area.

Anyone with information about George Kraft’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

