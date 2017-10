SAND LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a home in Sand Lake Sunday evening.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Lake Street, near Bass Lake Road, according to Kent County Central Dispatch.

It was not immediately clear if the person hospitalized was in the car or the house when the crash happened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No roads are blocked or closed.

