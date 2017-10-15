BCPD: Man struck with hammer, robbed; suspect at large

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are searching for a man they say struck a man with a hammer and robbed him outside a liquor store.

It happened at 2:35 a.m. Sunday at a store in the 1200 block of W. Dickman Road.

Police say the employee was locking up the store and walking out to his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect, who was wearing all black and had a mask over his face. The suspect told the employee to let him back in the store, but the employee refused. The suspect then struck the employee on the head with a hammer, took his wallet and ran off.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the BCPD at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

