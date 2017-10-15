Briggs Mill Dam in Paw Paw breached

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials in Paw Paw say a dam classified as a “significant hazard potential” dam has breached.

Officials say the breach was discovered around 5 a.m. Sunday. Crews were called in to open the additional spillway, and the pedestrian bridge crossing the dam was closed.

According to a release from the village, the dam was checked periodically throughout Saturday due to heavy rain. The dam is normally checked twice per day. Officials say the last check happened at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and there were no signs of any risk to the dam.

The release said crews will continue to monitor the Michigan Avenue bridge and power plant dam. Officials do not believe people or properties are at risk.

According to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s website, dams are classified as low, significant and high hazard potential. Below is how the agency defines a significant damage potential dam:

“Dams assigned the significant hazard potential classification are those dams where failure or

mis-operation results in no probable loss of human life but can cause economic loss,

environmental damage, disruption of lifeline facilities, or can impact other concerns. Significant

hazard potential classification dams are often located in predominantly rural or agricultural areas

but could be located in areas with population and significant infrastructure.”

According to the Village of Paw Paw’s website, the dam separates Briggs Pond (formerly Ismond Pond) and Maple Lake. In the past, the website says sediments have washed from Briggs Pond into Maple Lake.

Officials say crews will evaluate the dam, and make recommendations to ensure stability in the future.

