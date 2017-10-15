Grand Rapids marathon to run despite rain





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of runners will compete in the 2017 Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon Sunday, despite the weather being less than ideal.

This year marks the 14th running of the marathon. The route starts with a loop through downtown along the river. From there, runners will head southwest through millennium park before looping back and finishing outside the YMCA.

24 Hour News 8’s Lynsey Mukomel was live at the starting line throughout Daybreak to get you ready for the race. Organizers and runners joined Lynsey throughout the show. Click on the videos to hear more from them.

Interview with Marathon Race Director Don Kern

Interview with 2016 marathon winner Mike Camilleri

Interview with Terence Reuben of My Team Triumph

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

