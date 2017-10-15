GRFD investigating 2 car fires as arsons

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Grand Rapids say they suspect two cars were intentionally set on fire Sunday morning.

The fires happened along Kirtland Street SW east of McKee SW between about 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., according to the Grand Raids Police Department. One of them was set under US-131.

The two cars were damaged, but no one was hurt.

The fires are being investigated by the Grand Rapids Fire Department as arsons.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

