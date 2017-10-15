High winds cause power outages in W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High winds have knocked out power to several people in West Michigan Sunday morning.

The latest outage numbers, according to the Consumers Energy outage map:

Barry County: 39

Kent County: 1, 052

Montcalm County: 139

Muskegon County: 110

Newaygo County: 66

Ottawa County: 223

Consumers Energy spokesman Brian Wheeler says the company had crews on-call due to the high winds. Wheeler says crews will be working throughout the morning to restore power.

According to the outage map, many should be back on by around 7 a.m. Sunday, however some customers may not see power restored until around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

