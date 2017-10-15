Law firms meeting with potential clients over toxic tap water

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Law firms will meet with potential clients Sunday regarding the contaminated water issue in Belmont.

Varnum Law will meet with potential clients at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Stegenga Chapel and Community Center, located at 1601 Post Dr NE in Belmont. Miller Law, a law firm based out of the Detroit-area, will meet with possible clients at Plainfield Christian Church between 2 and 4 p.m. The church is located at is 7255 Pine Island Dr. NE in Comstock Park.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the toxic tap water investigation

On Thursday, Wolverine Worldwide pledged to provide whole home water filters to 338 Belmont area homes in the testing and buffer zones surrounding the company’s old dump site on House Street NE.

Earlier tests found high levels of PFOS in wells near the House Street dump — one at 38,000 parts per trillion, 542 times the EPA limit. The chemical was used in Scotchgard, which Wolverine Worldwide used to waterproof shoes.

PFOS has been linked to certain cancers, as well as pregnancy complications and childhood development problems, among other things. The Kent County Health Department is conducting its largest ever cancer cluster study around the House Street site and two other possible Wolverine dumps in the Rockford area.

In a Friday newsletter, the Kent County Health Department said the DEQ’s Grand Rapids district office has been given the green light to spend $100,000 to investigate Wolverine Worldwide dump sites in northern Kent County. The agency also said crews would be flagging utilities along Pine Island Drive, House Street, Harrington Avenue and Chandler Drive in the coming weeks to prepare to gather soil samples.

The company said it will be launching an information portal on its corporate websiteFriday where the community can find updates on the House Street situation, as well as answers to frequently asked questions. Homeowners eligible for whole house filter systems can contact Wolverine Worldwide at 616.866.5627 or at HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

Belmont area residents can also contact the DEQ Environmental Assistance Center online or at 1.800.662.9278.

