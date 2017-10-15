Storm damage closes LaMora Park Elementary

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek elementary school will be closed Monday after it was damaged during a storm Sunday.

A photo of LaMora Park Elementary shows a large hole in a brick chimney. Battle Creek Public Schools said on Facebook that the building sustained “significant structural damage” and that there was some flooding as a result.

The district blamed the damage on a lightning strike.

BCPS Superintendent Kim Carter told 24 Hour News 8 the district was working with local companies to determine how bad the damage is.

Neither students nor staff should report Monday to the school, which is on N. Woodlawn Avenue at W. Spaulding Avenue.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

