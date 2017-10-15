To The Point: Sen. Hertel Jr., Rep. Iden, no-fault





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are multiple priorities on the agenda for Michigan’s Senate and House of Representatives.

No-fault auto insurance reform has been a big issue recently in Lansing, but it has been difficult for legislators to come to a consensus on the matter.

Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr., D-East Lansing, is working on legislation aimed at cutting down sexual assaults on college campuses.

“Yes Means Yes is an incredibly important bill to me.You know we have an epidemic of sexual assault on our college campuses,” he said. “You know, when you send your daughter to school you should have to worry about how much their books are or what their grades are going to be. But, unfortunately we have to worry about their safety and the numbers that have come out show that one in four women on our college campuses are being sexually assaulted and I think it’s a cultural problem.”

Republican Rep. Brandt Iden is proposing a bill that would aim to keep first responders safe.

“This is what we’re seeing unfortunately across the country. These first responders are really being targeted,” Iden said. “In some cases, we heard stories in committee where individuals would set up perhaps a detonating type device to detonate after the crowds has already left the building knowing full well that the first responders are going to come in with the intent to attack these people and do harm to them and I believe the state of Michigan needs to show our first responders that we’ve got your back.”

Hear more on no-fault auto insurance, as well as Hertel and Iden’s legislation on this Oct. 15, 2017 episode of “To The Point.”

