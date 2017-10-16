2 in hospital after fiery boat explosion on Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in the hospital after a fiery boat explosion on Lake Michigan.
It happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday near the South Haven pierhead, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services.
The agency says the two victims were rescued by another boater who took them to shore. An ambulance met them on shore and took them to Bronson-South Haven Hospital, where their conditions are unclear.
A SHAES fireboat put out the flames. It’s unclear what sparked the fire.
Lake Michigan explosive boat fire
Lake Michigan explosive boat fire x
