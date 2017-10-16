$25M suit after man beaten at Detroit Meijer

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was severely beaten by a security guard at a Detroit Meijer is suing the West Michigan-based retail giant, seeking more than $25 million.

Well-known attorney Geoffrey Fieger filed the suit on David Bivins’ behalf. It stems from an Oct. 8 incident at the Meijer on Woodward Avenue at Eight Mile Road. A Detroit police officer who was working security at the store was caught on camera beating Bivins, 23, after wrongly accusing him of shoplifting.

Bivins told WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, that his jaw was broken and he was knocked unconscious when the officer hit him with a baton. He’s also missing several teeth.

WDIV reported Monday that Detroit’s police chief said the officer did not try to de-escalate the situation. The officer has been placed on administrative duty and suspended from the job at Meijer.

The chief is no longer seeking charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest against Bivins, WDIV reports, and Wayne County prosecutors are looking into whether the officer should face charges.

