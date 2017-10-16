8th annual ‘All that Glows’ beauty event returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – After a long summer filled with sunshine and a lot of outdoor activity, your skin and your body could probably use some special attention!

You’re invited to an event this Thursday that can help you give back to yourself at the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery.

Today we had Dr. Brad Bengtson and Lisa McNees here to tell us more about “All that Glows”.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Grab a friend and join the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery as they celebrate their 8th annual open house that includes exclusive specials and gifts! In appreciation of all their patients, both old and new, you will enjoy an evening of indulgence. Come and explore your way through all things aesthetic and discover the latest in surgical and non-surgical facial and body rejuvenation options they have to offer, and take advantage of the biggest savings of the year on all products and procedures.

Dr. Bengtson and the team have already unveiled their specials, you can take advantage of special pricing now, ahead of the event. Click here to see the specials.

LIVE demonstrations, gourmet hors d’oeuvres fabulous and refreshments from Kangaroo Kitchen, Bailey and James Boutique, Leigh’s Fashions and more.

Meet the showcase corporate sponsors:

Dr. Lambert – Learn about the latest in cosmetic dentistry featuring the snap on smile and veneers.

Design One Salon Spa – Featuring the latest in Fall hair trends.

Dr. Majzersnki from Align Orthodontics – Invisalign Elite Provider available to discuss how to help you perfect your smile.

Bengtson is also excited to welcome the team at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s! This year, the Bengtson Center has partnered with Mercy Health Saint Mary’s to encourage guests to be givers! They invite you to help them in raising money for the littliest of patients, the NICU Department.

You can help by playing SPIN TO WIN! With each $10 spin, you will WIN big and small prizes….some will include:

CoolSculpting, Ultherapy, HydraFacial MD, Gift Certificates to Design 1 Salon Spa, Leigh’s, Almassian Jewelers, Gifts from Bailey & James, Zo Skin Health, YETI, 91.3 WCSG and so much more! Every Spin is a WIN!

If you are not able to join us, you can still give! Click HERE to help us and our friends at Saint Mary’s Mercy Health!

8th Annual All that Glows – Beauty Event

Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

Thursday, October 19

4:30pm-8pm

Women’s Health Center

555 MidTowne Street NE

1st Floor ~ Suite 110

Grand Rapids

RSVP online

http://www.bengtsoncenter.com/events/

