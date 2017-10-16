Authorities investigating suspicious BC house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a house in Battle Creek for the second time in just over a month.

The small fire happened just before 1 a.m. Monday at a house in the 100 block of W. Fountain Street, according to a Battle Creek Fire Department news release.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire located at the back of the house. Damages are estimated to be around $2,000, the release said.

This is the second fire at the house in just over a month. The first fire happened on Sept. 15.

The fire marshal is investigating the case.

