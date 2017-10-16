Deputies searching for missing couple with dementia

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing couple.

Deputies say Robert and Lucille Fankhauser left their Spencer Township home in northeastern Kent County Sunday evening. Authorities say they frequent the Meijer in Greenville, and used their debit card there at 9 p.m. Sunday. They were also seen in northern Kent County by a gas station clerk at 10:50 p.m.

Authorities say Robert Fankhauser is 87-years-old and is hard of hearing. Deputies are concerned because he and Lucille, 83, both have severe dementia. Deputies say they have driven as far as Ludington in the past under similar circumstances.

Deputies say they are driving a tan 2005 Buick LaCrosse, with a handicap Michigan license plate 3862F9. They also have their German Shepherd with them in the car.

Anyone with information on Robert and Lucille Fankhauser’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

