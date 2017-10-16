Ex-Portage teacher pleads to assault in deal

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Portage teacher and coach has entered into a plea deal, avoiding a second trial that would have decided several charges on which a jury previously deadlocked.

According to the Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Corey McNeal pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon at a pretrial status conference Friday.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15.

McNeal was scheduled to stand trial starting Oct. 18. It would have been his second time before a jury. The first time, in September 2016, jurors found him not guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and deadlocked on six other charges, including three more counts of CSC and child pornography charges.

McNeal is a former gym teacher at Central Elementary School and a basketball coach for Portage Public Schools. When he was arrested in late 2015, he was accused of having sex with a student several times and also sharing hundreds of graphic photos with that student during their two-month relationship. Police said they found evidence of the relationship and shared images after taking McNeal’s and the student’s phones.

It’s unclear how McNeal knew the student.

