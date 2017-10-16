Georgetown Harmony Homes looks to double independent living

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Nestled in the neighborhoods of Jenison are two homes whose residents are members of a special kind of family.

It’s not blood that ties them together, but the desire to lean on each other as they grow and live independently.

“What it looks like is everybody else’s home,” said Pam Steenstra, executive director of Georgetown Harmony Homes.

However, the home on 10th Avenue is built differently and runs differently. All of its inhabitants live with some kind of developmental disability.

“It’s a place where we really choose to help these individuals have a life of their own and really fit into the community in which they live,” said Steenstra.

It’s a way of life that’s in demand. Becky Gibbs, 49, is on the waiting list. She’s all set to move into the next Harmony Home.

“I always lived with my mom,” said Gibbs.

It was parents like Becky’s mother Cheryl who started this mission more than 15 years ago. They wanted a safe place for their adult children to live independently.

“The expectation is that our residents will learn to assist and will assist in preparations for mealtime as well as clean up,” explained Jordan Vanderkolk, board president of Georgetown Harmony Homes.

A dozen people total live in the two existing Harmony Homes, according to VanderKolk. One home has six women, the other houses six men. Each home also has a manager who lives with the residents.

“It’s independent living. We have a home manager who’s there to oversee for safety reasons, for care reasons. But at the end of the day, we take a lot of thought into who we put into homes as a group because often time they assist each other,” explained VanderKolk.

Georgetown Harmony Homes is now working to raise $2.1 million to build two more homes, one of which Becky will call home.

“It does mean security. It means her having a home of her own and it means her being able to be with people of like personalities,” said Cheryl Gibbs.

And there’s no doubt Becky is ready to take this next step.

“(She’s) got the towels and washcloths in the closet already,” said Cheryl.

Part of living in a community is being a part of that community, which Georgetown Harmony Homes supports whole-heartedly.

“We really value people who happen to have a disability and we value them because they have gifts and we want to use those gifts in the community just like everybody else gets to use their gifts,” said Steenstra.

