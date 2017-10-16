Kalamazoo commissioners OK new master plan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After nearly a year and a half of planning, the Kalamazoo City Commission unanimously has approved the city’s newest master plan.

City commissioners formally adopted the plan, called Imagine Kalamazoo 2025, after more than two hours of presentation and discussion at their Monday evening meeting.

Imagine Kalamazoo 2025 supports 10 strategic vision goals over the next several years. City leaders will look to the plan and its goals to help guide and shape city projects, policies and partnerships.

City staff began working on the plan almost a year and a half ago, holding public meetings and listening to residents share their ideas and concerns.

