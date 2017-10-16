Kalamazoo County launches Smart911 to save time, lives

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A life-saving service aimed at saving crucial time during an emergency is now available in Kalamazoo County.

Authorities Monday officially rolled out Smart911, which provides key emergency details about residents to dispatchers, allowing them to send the right response teams to the correct location with appropriate information.

Residents who use the service create a private online profile for their household, which may include photos, medical history, pets, cellphone numbers and vehicle descriptions. When residents who have signed up with Smart911 make a 911 call, their safety profile is automatically displayed to dispatchers, helping them assess and respond to the situation more swiftly.

Authorities credit the program with helping in the search of a missing girl and treating a heart attack victim.

Smart911 is free to all Kalamazoo County residents. Each profile is kept in a confidential database and only accessible to 911 dispatchers.

Residents need only sign up once for Smart911, no matter where they live. Their profile travels with them and is available in communities utilizing Smart911.

Smart911 is used by more than 1,500 municipalities nationwide, according to Kalamazoo County authorities. Ottawa County launched its Smart911 program more than three years ago; Kent County announced it was adding the service six months ago.

