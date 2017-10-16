Mom of man accused of murdering missing mom enters plea

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The mother of the man accused of murdering a missing Wyoming mother of three appeared in court Monday on a felony charge connected to the case.

During her arraignment, Nancy DeCamp pleaded not guilty to perjury in connection to the Ana Marie Carrillo case.

DeCamp is the mother of Andrew Hudson, who is charged with open murder in Carrillo’s death. He is Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her three children.

DeCamp was arrested Friday, but is free on bond. According to court records, she’s accused of providing “false statements regarding her knowledge and/or statements made by others regarding the murder of Ana Carrillo.”

Carrillo, 35, has been missing since Sept. 3, when she went to pick up her children from Andrew Hudson’s home and didn’t return. Her car was discovered abandoned nearby in a church parking lot. Despite weeks of searching, Carrillo has not been found.

In probable cause documents obtained by 24 Hour News 8 Thursday, investigators said Andrew Hudson lured Carrillo to his home under the pretense of picking up her children, who were not there. Police said they found blood evidence inside Hudson’s home and truck that linked him to Carrillo, as well as an apparent effort to hide evidence in the case.

According to the court documents, an officer who visited Hudson’s home the day Carrillo disappeared spotted a fire in a burn barrel on the property. Hudson told investigators he only burned yard waste “and similar items,” but the officer found evidence of clothing in the barrel, including Aeropostale buttons — the same clothing brand Carrillo was last seen wearing.

Police said Hudson also lied to them about the whereabouts of the couple’s children and where he was the day of Carrillo’s disappearance.

Prosecutors also said Andrew Hudson drained bank accounts for him and his three children a day before Carrillo was last seen.

Hudson and his 62-year-old father, Lyle Hudson, were previously charged with perjury in connection to the case. Friday, the Kent County prosecutor also filed charges or perjury and tampering with evidence against Angela Wilson, who is the common-law wife of Lyle Hudson.

DeCamp is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing Oct. 25. The perjury charge she faces carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

