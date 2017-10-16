More than 4K pets get homes during ‘Empty The Shelters’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A record number of shelter animals found their forever homes Saturday during a free adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The nonprofit organization says 4,284 lives were saved during its Empty The Shelters event, which took place at 75 shelters statewide, including the Kent County Animal Shelter.

More cat people took part in the adoption special; BISSELL Pet Foundation says 1,244 felines were adopted. A total of 877 dogs and 21 other pets found new families, according to the organization.

Since starting its Empty The Shelters initiative in May 2016, BISSELL Pet Foundation says it’s helped more than 10,000 Michigan pets find homes.

