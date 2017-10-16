News from Standale Interiors: WOTV Network Night, and more!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Standale Interiors is a family and locally owned business that’s been around for decades. They attribute a lot of their success to filling their showroom with unique and quality products, and by supporting other locally owned businesses, too!

WOTV 4 Women is teaming up with Standale Interiors to host a special event for women… it’s WOTV’s Network Night!

They’re gathering career-minded women from across West Michigan for a night of fashion & fun all to benefit Mel Trotter Ministries. Women are invited to attend (cost is free, registration required) and this event includes complimentary snacks, sips, desserts, a Goodwill Industries fashion show, career talks with local female leaders, shopping and great resources for career women.

Bonnie Nawara from GROW, who has been participating in Network Night for years, came in to discuss her favorite parts of the event and what she’ll be doing this year.

Standale Interiors

4046 Lake Michigan Drive NW – Grand Rapids

Open Monday-Saturday

(616) 453-8201

