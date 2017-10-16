Police: Injuries reported after ambulance goes off bridge

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police say injuries are reported after an ambulance collided with another vehicle and went off a bridge over a creek.

State police spokesman Lt. David Kaiser tells The Associated Press that he was heading to the scene of Monday morning’s crash in Saginaw County. He said he didn’t have details about the extent of injuries, but expected to have an update later Monday morning.

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel tells WNEM-TV that the department sent a dive team to the bridge, which crosses Misteguay Creek. He says state police are in charge of the investigation. Firefighters from Maple Grove and Albee townships also responded.

WJRT-TV reports the crash scene is located near the border of Maple Grove and Albee townships, about 70 miles northwest of Detroit.

