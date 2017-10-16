Police seek man who ran after woman’s suspicious death

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three Rivers police are looking for a fugitive seen running from a house where a woman was found dead.

Around 7:20 a.m. Monday, officers and firefighters were called to a home in the 900 block of 5th Street for a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman who died at the scene.

Authorities have deemed the woman’s death suspicious; however, they have not released the official cause of her death.

Witnesses told authorities they saw a man running from the house just before police arrived. Detectives identified the man as 39-year-old Robert Lee Guthrie.

Officers are calling Guthrie a person of interest in the case. He’s currently wanted for violating his probation, which stemmed from charges of possessing methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Anyone with information leading to Guthrie is encouraged to contact the Three Rivers Police Department at 269.278.1235 or dispatchers at 269.467.4195.

