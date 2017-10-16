World renown artist from W. MI returns to showcase work





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A world renown artist from Grand Rapids is returning the city to share his work.

Paul Collins will be showcasing more than 60 pieces of his work and awards at the JW Marriott International Room Tuesday night. The African American Cultural Centre is hosting the fundraiser, which runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We’re also introducing the public to their family, all over the world. One of these days, instead of saying ‘God bless America,’ we might end up saying ‘God place the planet Earth,’ and that’s what I’m all about. And that’s what I want to introduce people to – places they’ve never been before, places they’ve heard about, and places we should know about,” said Collins.

During the exhibition, officials will also announce the establishment of the NIA Centre – a nonprofit African American Cultural Center that is the first of its kind in West Michigan.

Admission to the Tuesday night presentation is $45 per person and available on the NIA Centre’s website. However, the public is encouraged to visit the JW Marriott and experience Collins’ work beforehand, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

