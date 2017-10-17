Bill targeting troubled cops signed into law

Related Coverage Bill aims to keep troubled cops out of other departments

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A piece of legislation aimed to ensure police officers with a history of bad behavior out of other departments was signed into law by Gov. Rick Snyder Tuesday.

Senate Bill 223 was sponsored by state Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, who in a statement said the law is about helping build the public’s trust in law enforcement throughout the state. Jones said a majority of officers and deputies in Michigan are “great public servants,” but “it only takes one bad apple to spoil everything.”

The new law allows a prospective employing law enforcement agency to seek a copy of reasons and circumstances surrounding the separation.

Jones spearheaded the legislation after discovering an Eaton County sheriff deputy that was accused of making an abusive arrest in 2014, but was able to resign and get a job with another sheriff’s department.

