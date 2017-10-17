Deputies seek suspected bank imposter targeting seniors

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities believe a thief who has targeted several Kalamazoo County senior living communities by posing as a bank employee may be hiding in Tennessee.

Kalamazoo County deputies say they are looking for Deirbra Collier. She’s wanted for violating her probation and felony use of a credit card.

Investigators say since August, Collier has called elderly residents, claiming to be a bank representative from the fraud department. Authorities say Collier asks for the victims’ bank information and sets up a time to pick up their actual credit or debit card, which she often says has a problem.

Detectives say Collier tells the victims she will return with a new card, but then takes the victims’ cards and financial information to area stores, where she buys thousands of dollars in items, or to ATMs, where she nearly empties their bank accounts.

Authorities say Collier even takes it a step further, continuing to call victims in attempt to bilk them for more money or financial information. Detectives say in some cases, she’s returned to the victim’s home and searched their place for financial information.

Anyone with information leading to Collier or who may be a victim of a similar scheme is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8078 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

