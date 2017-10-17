Ford tribute room dedicated at airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The ribbon was cut Tuesday on the Gerald R. Ford President tribute room at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The tribute room pays honors the man whose name adorns this airport.

There are different sections of the room, including an area that gives a brief history of President Ford from the early years to his time in office. There is a bust of him, which has been in the airport for quite some time. Then there is this section at the very end, a revolving display allowing the airport to constantly the display and allow for even more history of President Ford.

“If dad were here he would be so honored and humbled to think of all the times he flew into this airport and to have it named after him and now have a tribute room that shows what his presidency was all about,” said Steven Ford, President Ford’s son.

The tribute room is pre-security, so people just visiting the airport will be able to visit the room.

