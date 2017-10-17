GR’s pitch for Amazon HQ nearly complete

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A proposal to lure Amazon’s planned $5 billion second headquarters to Grand Rapids was expected to be sent out Tuesday.

The deadline for communities trying to convince the Seattle-based e-commerce giant to locate to their area is Thursday.

“We know it’s a long shot,” said Tim Mroz, vice president of marketing and communications at the Right Place.

The economic development group has led the efforts to put together the Amazon proposal.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., City of Grand Rapids, Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Michigan Department of Transportation and Michigan Economic Development Corporation have been part of the working group that helped with the proposal.

“This process has prepared us for the next big opportunity,” Mroz said.

Amazon announced it was searching for a location for what they are calling HQ2, a second headquarters that would employ as many as 50,000 people with an average annual wage of $100,000.

Detroit and Chicago are among the other cities making a pitch to Amazon.

The company’s unusual public search process asked for proposals that include tax breaks and metro areas with populations under a million people need not apply.

Amazon said it was also looking for a stable and business-friendly environment in an area with the potential to attract and keep technical talent.

Mroz said they hope to have the proposal completed and sent out by Tuesday.

