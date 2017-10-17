Jury selection today in murder of Rebekah Bletsch

You can watch the Jeffrey Willis trial streaming live on woodtv.com.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — On June 29, 2014, Rebekah Bletsch was found lying along the side of the road near her Dalton Township home. The 36-year-old mother had been shot three times in the head.

It was nearly two years before police said they had found the man who killed her. Now, finally, Jeffrey Willis will stand trial for her murder.

Jury selection begins this morning and the trial is slated to last 12 days.

The case has been in the public eye since Willis was arrested. To make sure impartial jurors can be found, some 500 people have been called for the jury pool. Usually when a murder is tried in Muskegon County, only 75 potential jurors are called.

However, trial experts told 24 Hour News 8 last week that even considering the extensive media coverage of the case, it shouldn’t be too hard to find 14 impartial people (12 jurors and two alternates) to hear the case.

In the event that a jury cannot be seated, the judge will consider moving the venue.

Bletsch’s family has been waiting a long time for justice. Her father, Nick Winberg, has likened Willis to a “rat in a trap.”

“When there’s a conviction and sentencing, I’m looking forward to my family healing,” Winberg told 24 Hour News 8 last week.

>>App users: Interactive timeline of Willis investigation

BALLISTICS AND ELECTRONIC EVIDENCE

Authorities have suggested that the shooting happened as Willis was trying to abduct Bletsch. She was still alive when a passing nurse found her lying on the side of Automobile Road, but she died at the scene.

Key evidence in the case will be the .22-caliber pistol found in a lock box, along with ammunition, in Willis’ minivan. Ballistics testing matched it to the weapon used to kill Bletsch, court records show.

The gun’s serial number had been destroyed. Authorities say Willis stole it from a co-worker.

>>Unmasked: The two faces of Jeffrey Willis

Last week, Willis’ defense team asked that some of the evidence found at his Muskegon Township home not be allowed at trial, arguing investigators didn’t have probable cause to search the property.

That evidence included electronic devices seized from the home. On one of those devices, investigators have testified, was a file titled “VICS” — an abbreviation for “victims” — and a subfolder labeled with Bletsch’s initials and the date of her death. The subfolder contained photos of Bletsch, wanted posters linked to her case and a photograph of a woman that resembled Bletsch lying on a bed.

Investigators have also testified that the devices contained videos of necrophilia and thousands of “kidnap and kill” videos downloaded from the internet. Some were staged, but others were real.

A judge decided there was probable cause and denied the defense’s motion.

The trial had already been delayed twice when Willis argued his rights were violated with some notes were taken from his cell and when his former defense attorney was hired by the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office.

DID WILLIS KILL JESSICA HEERINGA?

Willis, now 47, has been in the Muskegon County Jail since May 2016. He was initially arrested because investigators suspected he had tried to abduct a teen girl as she walked in Fruitland Township the month prior. But after Willis was in custody, it wasn’t long before they realized he may hold the answers in two unsolved cases — Bletsch’s and that of Jessica Heeringa.

Almost immediately after Willis’ arrest, police said they were looking for a link between him and Heeringa, who vanished from the Norton Shores gas station where she worked in April 2013. The clues started mounting up: Willis’ van was similar to the a silver minivan like the one police were looking for in the Heeringa case, he frequented her gas station, he wasn’t at work in the days after she vanished and he had a file labeled with her initials and the date of her disappearance in the “VICS” folder. But none of that was enough to warrant charges.

Then, a break: Police said Willis’ cousin, Kevin Bluhm, told them he helped Willis move and bury Heeringa’s body the day after she disappeared. It was after that Willis was charged with her kidnapping and murder. Bluhm was charged as an accessory after the fact. Both those court cases are still pending.

Heeringa’s remains have never been found. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson told 24 Hour News 8 authorities think her body was initially buried where Bluhm indicated but later moved.

If you have any information about Heeringa’s disappearance or where her remains may be now, you’re asked to call the Norton Shores Police Department at 231.733.2691 or Silent Observer at 231.72.CRIME (2.7463).

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Complete coverage of the Jeffrey Willis investigation

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

