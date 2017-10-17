Man beaten, held at gunpoint during home invasion

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for two suspects who they say broke into a house, beat a resident and held him at gunpoint.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Hamblin Avenue in Battle Creek.

The 54-year-old man was beaten and held at gunpoint while the two suspect searched the house. The victim was tied up before the suspects were able to get away with items stolen from the home, according to a Battle Creek Police Department news release.

One suspect is described as a heavyset man. The other is described as a tall, skinny man who was wearing a mask, the release said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.966.3375 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.

