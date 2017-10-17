Registration open for 25th annual Turkey Trot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Registration for the 25th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot is now open.

Interested participants can register for the event online with an entry fee of $25 until Oct. 31, and $30 starting on Nov. 1. There is also a 1K SpartanNash Mini-Trot taking place for children under the age of 12 near Van Andel Arena.

The Thanksgiving Day event runs along Fulton Street outside Van Andel Arena and proceeds through downtown before finishing at the arena.

Last year’s run attracted a record number of participants with 3,200, with proceeds benefitting Grand Rapids Public Schools student-athletes.

