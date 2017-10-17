Sweet Surrender: Detroit-area man arrested with doughnuts

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 21-year-old man wanted for probation violations surrendered at a suburban Detroit police station — with a dozen doughnuts for officers.

The sweet gesture didn’t help Michael Zaydel. He still was sentenced to 39 days in jail Tuesday, a day after walking into the Redford Township police department.

Michael Zaydel, the guy who said he would turn himself in to Redford PD if his FB post was shared 1000x, is arraigned on multiple warrants pic.twitter.com/0BGMYnj3fL — Priya Mann (@Local4Priya) October 17, 2017

Sgt. Duane Gregg says Zaydel had promised to turn himself in if a post on the department’s Facebook page was shared 1,000 times. The threshold was easily met.

Gregg says Zaydel was arrested when he appeared Monday with a bag of doughnuts and a bagel. He told TV station WXYZ that “cops like doughnuts,” and he wanted to reward them for any inconvenience.

Gregg got the bagel. Did other officers eat the doughnuts? The sergeant says: “No comment.”

