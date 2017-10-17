Tip leads to ‘large amount’ of stolen property

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were jailed Tuesday after a tip led authorities to “a large amount” of stolen property at a home south of Battle Creek, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said that when deputies went to the home in the 13400 block of Beadle Lake Road, north of B Drive N in Emmett Township, to check out the tip, they noticed the homeowner was stealing electricity.

They got a search warrant and soon found several thousand dollars’ worth of gift cards, laptops, generators, prescription medication, and wire and braided cable from Consumers Energy substations — all of which, they say, was stolen.

Also found was several pounds of marijuana and meth.

Two people at the home were arrested. Their names were not released Tuesday, nor did the sheriff’s department list precisely what charges they were expected to face.

Authorities say more charges may be forthcoming in the case.

